The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough start to free agency, but they signed one of their free agents Tuesday before he got away.

The Birds and second-team All-Pro corner James Bradberry have agreed to a three-year deal worth $38 million, according to reports.

Bradberry is reportedly guaranteed $20 million and could make as much as $44 million in incentives.

The Eagles picked up Bradberry last offseason after he was a New York Giants salary cap casualty, and he was a cornerstone of a stacked defense that made it to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles went 14-3 in the regular season and dominated the playoffs but could not stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona, losing the Super Bowl, 38-35.

Bradberry was called for what at first seemed like a controversial defensive hold late in the game. But he later admitted — and footage showed — it was a clear penalty. The flag continued a Chiefs' drive that resulted in a Harrison Butker field goal in the final 10 seconds.

Had Bradberry not been called for the infraction, the Eagles would have gotten the ball back with just under two minutes to go.

Philly lost Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Marcus Epps and Andre Dillard in a 24-hour span, with the status of other free-agent defensive starters up in the air.

Bradberry will be 30 at the start of the season. He was a second-round pick out of Samford by the Carolina Panthers, where he spent four seasons before going to the Giants for another two.