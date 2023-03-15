The Philadelphia Eagles are set to part ways with five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles and Slay had been trying to come to an agreement on a restructured contract after the team gave his agent permission to seek a possible trade.

Since the two sides could not work out a deal, the Eagles are releasing the five-time Pro Bowler. The 32-year-old had one year left on his three-year, $50 million contract, but had no guaranteed money left on the deal.

According to Spotrac, Slay was scheduled to earn a base salary of $17 million in 2023 with a cap hit of more than $26 million if he stayed in Philly.

Slay tweeted his farewell to Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, "Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.."

Slay spent the past three seasons with the Eagles after the Lions traded him to Philadelphia. Detroit received a third-round and fifth-round draft in exchange for Slay.

In three seasons in Philly, Slay logged seven interceptions and 166 tackles.

He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. He was a key part of the Eagles defense last year and recorded three interceptions during the 2022 season.

The Eagles had one of the top defenses in the NFL this past season, which helped lift the team to an NFC best 14 regular season wins.

After appearing in Super Bowl LVII, Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office are working retain as many free agents as possible.

As of Wednesday, the team has manged to re-sign starting cornerback James Bradberry and defensive end Brandon Graham.

However, the defensive personnel will inevitably look drastically different when the 2023 season kicks off. Starting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave departed for the 49ers, agreeing to a four-year, $84 million deal with San Francisco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, linebacker T.J. Edwards signed with Bears, safety Marcus Epps agreed to sign with the Raiders, and linebacker Kyzir White decided to join the Cardinals.

Longtime Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson remain free agents.