The sting of Sunday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is still fresh in the mind of Philadelphia Eagles fans. But one moment in particular – the holding call on cornerback James Bradberry that allowed the Chiefs a chip-shot field goal for the win — continues to be a pain point.

Bradberry admitted that he held Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, leading to a fresh set for downs for the Chiefs with not much time left to play in the fourth quarter. But many believed that call shouldn’t have been made there because it seemed a bit ticky-tack.

While fans may have been giving all their displeasure to the referees, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie decided to do it a bit more subtle when talking after the loss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I thought we deserved to have a chance to win the game in the final couple of minutes," he said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

If no hold was called, the Chiefs likely would’ve settled for a field goal, giving Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense a chance to either tie the game or take the lead, which would’ve led to a win. Unfortunately, the Eagles had one last-ditch Hail Mary and Hurts slipped while attempting the deep shot downfield.

EAGLES' JAMES BRADBERRY ADMITS TO COMMITTING LATE-DEBATED PENALTY: ‘IT WAS A HOLDING’

After the game, Bradberry said his hand was holding on to Smith-Schuster’s jersey, taking accountability for the biggest call in the game.

"I tugged his jersey," Bradberry told reporters. "I was hoping they would let it slide."Smith-Schuster had a clear step on Bradberry as he turned upfield, likely resulting in a touchdown pass for Patrick Mahomes.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was also asked about that play, but he wanted to focus on the game as a whole.

"It always appears to be one call. … That is not what it is. So many teams contribute to the result of the game. Today they were better," he said.

EX-NFL STAR ADRIAN PETERSON RIPS DAMAR HAMLIN'S SUPER BOWL ATTIRE: ‘THIS IS BLASPHEMY!’

But there were others like former NFL punter and podcast host Pat McAfee who were enraged to see the whistle blown there.

"That ref making that holding call at that time at that stage at that game? Super Bowl? Huh? Huh?!…" he said. "Hey refs - can't f---ing call that there. Okay? It's not about you. Now was there a hold? I guess. If you stop and go frame by frame, he had his hands on him, but nonetheless, at that stage? Come on! We were robbed of a potential overtime game in the Super Bowl!"

The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in franchise history, and their second since the 2019 season, with a final score of 38-35.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.