Daniel Jones threw for over 3,200 yards over the course of the 2022 season and helped propel the New York Giants to the postseason.

After largely struggling during his first three seasons in the NFL, first-year head coach Brian Daboll helped turn things around for Jones. The Giants decided not to exercise Jones' fifth-year option prior to the start of the 2022 season.

The former first-round draft pick future in New York is unclear as he is now set to hit free agency after playing out the final year of his rookie contract. However, one of Jones' former teammates said he believes the quarterback has proved that he deserves a long-term deal from the Giants.

James Bradberry spent two seasons with the Giants, and during that time he was able to watch Jones at practice every week. Although Bradberry now plays for the Eagles, he still wants to see his old teammate rewarded with a new contract. He even had a suggestion for just how much Jones should be paid.

"I hope he gets it," Bradberry told the New York Post. "I hope he gets 35." The 35 figure likely means a contact for $35 million per year.

The Giants do have the option of placing the franchise tag on Jones for 2023, but the front office has previously expressed interest in retaining the 25-year-old quarterback for the long term.

"We're happy Daniel is going to be here," general manager Joe Schoen said in January. "Hopefully, we can get something done with his representatives. That would be the goal, to build a team around him where he could lead us to win a Super Bowl."

Bradberry added that he believes that Jones showed that he is a franchise player.

"I definitely think Daniel’s a franchise quarterback, and I think this season showed that and also gave him some confidence in himself to know that he is a franchise quarterback," Bradberry added. "And he’s definitely got the guys over there supporting him as far as the coaches and the offensive players. I feel like he’s the guy, and they should stick with him."

But Bradberry was not the only ex-teammate heaping praise on Jones. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is also preparing to play in Super Bowl LVII but noted that Jones is an impressive quarterback.

"I think he was a great quarterback," Toney said. "He’s just got to find a system, I guess."

Bradberry also spoke of Jones' intangibles and leadership skills. "I saw his work ethic, and his play this year showed it on the field," he said.

"I also saw how the guys react to him. I always saw that from afar. Like Saquon [Barkley], the offensive linemen, all those guys love him. He’s a great guy and a great quarterback. He can get the ball wherever you need him to get it, and he can also make plays with his legs. He checks all the boxes for me."

In January, two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning also endorsed Jones, saying, "I hope he is the quarterback for the Giants for a long time."

Bradberry and the Eagles became the first team to defeat the Giants three times in a single season.