The Philadelphia Eagles made their commitment to quarterback Jalen Hurts well known last week after signing him to a massive five-year, $255 million extension, but for Hurts, the focus is still on doing what he came close to accomplishing this past season: a championship.

Hurts, 24, on Monday addressed reporters for the first time since signing the lucrative deal, which includes $179.3 million in guaranteed money.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for everything. His grace, His faithfulness, His favor in my life – He is deserving of every ounce of glory," Hurts said to begin his comments.

"I want to thank the Eagles organization, and really thank them for this opportunity – not only to lead this team but to lead this city. And Philadelphia is a very special place and a place that I want to be for a very long time."

A 2020 second-round pick out of Oklahoma, Hurts took over the starting job in 2021 under head coach Nick Sirianni and led the Eagles to playoffs, where they eventually lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The following season, he led the Eagles to a 14-3 record in the regular season, throwing for 3,701 yards and rushing for 760 yards while combining for 35 touchdowns, all culminating in a trip to the Super Bowl.

But despite falling short, the organization made a statement with Hurts' contract extension.

The fourth-year quarterback did the same on Monday, telling reporters, "Money is nice, championships are better."

Only Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, with a $230 million deal, and Arizona’s Kyler Murray, with a $189.5 million extension, got more in a single contract than the $51 million per season Hurts is set to receive.

"It’s an exciting moment," Hurts added. "But I think I’ve set the precedent for what it is that I desire. I can’t help but keep the main thing the main thing in what I set out to do and what this organization sets out to do. Be the best version of myself and that hasn’t changed."

