Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players were noticeably slipping and sliding during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Sunday night and it became a storyline after the game.

Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick was among the players who ripped the conditions.

"You saw it, y’all watched the same game," Reddick said Monday, via Pro Football Talk. "Y’all watched the game, y’all saw it, there was a lot of slipping all over that field. It didn’t even matter, I changed my cleats, still had seven studs and was still was slipping so, I don’t know. You know, I don’t want to use it as an excuse, I’m not that type of guy, I’m not going to make excuses. Still props to them, they still won, they’re champs, they should enjoy it."

The grass was at Oklahoma State University, and the United States Golf Association provided funding and research. The grass was called Tahoma 31 bermudagrass and was developed over the course of a few years. Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy praised the grass in November but it became the source of frustration for teams playing in the Fiesta Bowl last month.

The issue appeared once again in the biggest game of the NFL season.

"It was very disappointing," Reddick added. "It’s the NFL. You would think it would be better so we could get some better play, but it is what it is. I don’t know, maybe the league will look at it and tell Arizona they got to step their stuff up. I don’t know, it’s not my decision to make."

Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata also voiced his concern Sunday night.

"It was like playing on a water park," he said, via the Philly Voice.

Surface conditions at NFL stadiums have been a hot topic among players during the 2022 season. Several players have blamed the turf used in some stadiums for devastating knee injuries.