Wide receivers A.J. Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster can't seem to get along, and their feud doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

A couple days after the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster trolled cornerback James Bradberry with a Valentine's Day meme. Smith-Schuster shared a tweet with an image of a digital valentine that said, "I'll hold you when it matters most," a reference to a holding call on Bradberry at a pivotal moment in the Super Bowl.

Brown responded by calling Smith-Schuster a "Tik-Tok boy."

On Wednesday, the beef between Brown and Smith-Schuster took another twist.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In messages since deleted, Brown tweeted at Smith-Schuster, saying, "You really need to find you somebody else to play with.

"Don’t let that ring get you beat tf up."

EAGLES' CJ GARDNER-JOHNSON FIRES OFF CRITICAL TWEET OF EX-COACH, GOES BACK TO SLEEP

Brown also appeared to direct message Smith-Schuster, writing in part, "You better go to Cabo and enjoy your ring and stop f–king w me."

Brown’s ire appeared to stem from a video posted to social media. It mentioned the Eagles' Super Bowl defeat, and Smith-Schuster appears in the clip.

The skit mocks Brown and several other Eagles players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In the video, Smith-Schuster makes fun of how Philly's defense was "dropping the ball."

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay also clapped back at Smith-Schuster.

"Bra just asking for it…," he said in a tweet in response to the skit.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs during last year's offseason. He caught seven passes for 53 yards in the Super Bowl.