Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney once declared that it should be "illegal" when journalists do not refer to her by her preferred pronoun.

In an October 2022 TikTok video titled "Adult Bullies," Mulvaney - a transgender woman who was born male – detailed the "hate" she received since launching her "Days of Girlhood" series online, telling followers, "I didn't know what I was signing up for when I started this."

Turning the focus to the press, Mulvaney said she had a bone to pick with "conservative news outlets" that call "me a man over and over" in their coverage while using her content "against" her.

FORMER BUD LIGHT DRINKERS SAY ‘TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE’ AFTER BRAND TRIES OT MAKE AMENDS WITH PRO-AMERICA AD

"Like, the articles written about me using ‘he’ pronouns and calling me a man over and over again, I feel like that should be illegal. I don't know, that's just bad journalism," Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney told her followers that she found those articles to be "even worse" than the accusation started by "transphobes" that she was a "child predator."

"I'm reminding myself that those people actually feel like they're doing the Lord's work. They believe that their bullying actually is the right thing to do, and I'm the one to blame when I'm just over here trying to live my best life," Mulvaney said.

BUD LIGHT IS ‘BETTING’ ITS CUSTOMERS WILL ‘FORGET’ DYLAN MULVANEY CONTROVERSY: ANSON FRERICKS

The video resurfaced on Twitter Thursday night as the TikTok star has become the subject of national attention following her partnership with Bud Light that generated hefty backlash, prompting a boycott from conservative drinkers.

After sending Mulvaney a personalized pack of beer with her likeness as part of an ad for the company's March Madness contest and to celebrate a year since Mulvaney began identifying as a woman, Anheuser-Busch lost some $5 billion in market value amid calls for a nationwide boycott. Bars and distributors across the country reported significant drops in Bud Light sales.

Mulvaney continued to generate headlines this week after makeup brand Maybelline sponsored a collaboration with the trans influencer. In a recent makeup ad, Mulvaney is seen applying several Maybelline products and "getting glam" to celebrate her 365th day of publicly identifying as a woman.

The ad prompted calls for a boycott by conservative consumers, making Maybelline the second brand to face boycott threats since partnering with Mulvaney.