Trangender activist Dylan Mulvaney released a video celebrating "500 days of being a girl" and discussing the "trauma" brought by the now-infamous Bud Light partnership.

Mulvaney, 26, posted the video to social media on Wednesday.

"Today, on [day] 500, is dedicated to my younger self who didn’t get to celebrate so many awesome discoveries because I was just hoping to get by," Mulvaney said.

DYLAN MULVANEY BLASTS BUD LIGHT FOR NOT SUPPORTING INFLUENCER AMID 'MORE TRANSPHOBIA THAN I COULD'VE IMAGINED'

Mulvaney continued, "Today is actually day 9705 of being a woman, because I’ve always been one. My 4-year-old self knew that, my 10-year-old self knew that and my 15-year-old self knew that and they deserve to celebrate these wins too."

Mulvaney slowed down content creation in recent months due to backlash over a wide variety of company sponsorships.

"If I make the content that I want to make and freely share my trans joy, I subject myself to a lot more trauma. So, lately, I’ve chosen to scale back in order to protect my overall well-being, and it works," Mulvaney said. "I am quite happy, but I’m not doing what I love, so it’s kind of a bittersweet thing."

DYLAN MULVANEY TAKES TRIP TO PERU TO 'FEEL SAFE' AFTER BUD LIGHT DISASTER: 'I FEEL VERY SAFE' OUTSIDE OF USA

The transgender influencer and frequent corporate spokesperson reflected on the past few months as a difficult and tumultuous time following multiple waves of backlash.

"You know who came through for me these last few months? It was trans people and queer people. A lot of [whom] saw all of this coming, because they knew what it was like to be burned and I didn’t," Mulvaney said.

"I gave myself and my identity to people who didn’t deserve it," the influencer continued. "Then the trans and queer community was there to pick me back up without pity. Thank god for that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mulvaney previously lamented the boycott against Bud Light, claiming it prompted more bullying and "more transphobia than I could’ve ever imagined."

The influencer also blasted the company for not being supportive amid the firestorm.

"For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all, because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want," Mulvaney said last month.