Following the massive backlash caused by a Bud Light campaign, transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney is now looking to book speaking gigs for universities.

In an Instagram Story on Wednesday, Mulvaney posted a link allowing followers to request the influencer for public speaking events at colleges.

"University and College friends! I am booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit." Mulvaney wrote, along with a link to Creative Arts Agency’s (CAA) email about speaking inquiries.

CAA’s website described Mulvaney as a "Trans Actress and Content Creator" specializing in topics such as LGBTQIA+ advocacy, social media, women’s empowerment and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

A biography read, "Dylan Mulvaney (she/they) is a trans actress and content creator living in Los Angeles, CA. She was touring with Broadway's Book of Mormon and when the pandemic hit, she turned to TikTok. Dylan now has 6 million followers on TikTok, where she highlights her transgender journey in a series titled ‘Days of Girlhood’ which has received over 750 million views in less than 100 days."

"TikTok has crowned her their ‘trailblazer’ for the month of June, and she made Good Morning America's ‘Who is Making LGBTQ+ History Right Now?’ list. She is currently developing a slate of projects tied to her journey. Dylan holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music," the summary concluded.

Mulvaney set off a social media firestorm after posting videos of a Bud Light promotional can with the influencer’s face. The brand then suffered from growing protests that dropped Bud Light from the top-selling beer in America to No. 14.

Sales for Bud Light are also reportedly down nearly 30% compared to June 2022 with "no signs of rebounding from its slump," according to a MoneyWatch report.

A recent TikTok video from Mulvaney revealed that the influencer traveled to Peru "to feel safe" after the backlash.

"Okay, surprise, I’m in Peru! I’m at Machu Picchu. Isn’t this so beautiful? I’ve seen a lot of llamas. The people here are so kind. I feel very safe here. It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually," Mulvaney said in the video.

Mulvaney explained, "I came here to feel something. And I definitely have. I have done shaman ceremonies that were, like, 10 years' worth of therapy — it was wild."

Mulvaney has also come out against Bud Light for failing to defend the videos.

"For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all, because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want," Mulvaney said.