In a recent social media post, trans woman and biological male Dylan Mulvaney ripped the boycott against Bud Light, claiming it prompted more bullying and "more transphobia than I could’ve ever imagined."

The influencer also blasted the company for not being supportive as Mulvaney dealt with the "transphobia."

Mulvaney’s comments came months after Bud Light made the trans woman a brand spokesperson and sent the controversial figure a commemorative beer can with Mulvaney’s face on it.

BUD LIGHT PARENT ANHEUSER-BUSCH TO HELP DISTRIBUTORS AMID MULVANEY CONTROVERSY

Mulvaney shared video of the gift to social media, which sparked an intense backlash among Bud Light consumers that has lasted for months and cost the beer brand billions of dollars in revenue and market value.

Mulvaney’s latest video, which was posted to Instagram, featured the newly blonde personality insisting to viewers that beer is for trans people. Mulvaney claimed to be a big fan of beer, suggesting that making the influencer a Bud Light spokesperson was therefore appropriate.

While holding a beer, Mulvaney said, "One thing I will not tolerate people saying about me is that I don’t like beer, because I love beer and I always have."

The influencer then mentioned there was something "uncomfy" to get off their chest and spoke about the fated brand deal and video that prompted the backlash.

Mulvaney slammed the boycott, saying, "What transpired from that video was more bullying and more transphobia than I could’ve ever imagined, and I should’ve made this video months ago but I didn’t."

BUD LIGHT TO SPEND ‘HEAVILY’ ON MARKETING AFTER DYLAN MULVANEY CONTROVERSY: REPORT

"And I was scared, and I was scared of more backlash, and I felt personally guilty for what transpired, so I patiently waited for things to get better," Mulvaney added. "But surprise, they didn’t. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did."

Mulvaney then explained her fear, saying, "And for months now, I’ve been scared to leave my house, I have been ridiculed in public, I’ve been followed, and I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone. And I’m not telling you this because I want your pity, I am telling you this because this is my experience from a very privileged perspective, know that it is much, much worse for other trans people."

Mulvaney also slammed Bud Light, saying, "For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all, because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want."

Mulvaney added that this hate has "serious and grave consequences" for the rest of the LGBQT community.

Mulvaney concluded the video by urging viewers to stand by "every trans person."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Bud Light to respond to Mulvaney’s accusations that the company failed to support the influencer.