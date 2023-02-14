A pair of Dutch F-35 fighter jets have intercepted a formation of Russian military planes that were flying near Polish airspace, defense officials have revealed.

The incident happened Monday as "The then unknown aircraft approached the Polish NATO area of responsibility from Kaliningrad," a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea, Reuters quoted the Netherlands defense ministry as saying.

"After identification, it turned out to be three aircraft: a Russian IL-20M Coot-A that was escorted by two Su-27 Flankers," Netherlands officials reportedly added. "The Dutch F-35s escorted the formation from a distance and handed over the escort to NATO partners."

The IL-20M Coot-A is NATO’s name for the Russian Ilyushin Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft, while the Su-27 Flankers are Sukhoi Su-28 jets, according to Reuters.

The Polish defense ministry told Politico that the planes were traveling over international waters and "none of [its] airspace has been interrupted."

"Dutch F-35 stationed at the 22nd Tactical Air Base in Malbork were scrambled on Monday in order to identify and intercept three Russian aircraft that were operating near Polish airspace," it added in a statement.

The incident comes as tensions remain high between NATO and Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.