Dustin Johnson left reporters speechless during Wednesday’s press conference ahead of the PGA Championship after he seemingly suggested that his wife, Paulina Gretzky, was to blame for his recent back injury.

Fresh off his victory at LIV Golf Tulsa, Johnson spoke with the media at Oak Hill about his recent performance and how he "tweaked" his back before the PIF Saudi International in early February.

"I was ready at the start of the season, I was going out to play the Saudi International, and I tweaked my back right before that. And so I didn’t hit balls for a few weeks until right before I went and played Mexico. So, it’s just taken me a while to get back."

When questioned by one reporter about the level of his injury, Johnson replied, "I just pulled a muscle in my lower back."

The reporter then questioned if he hurt it by "swinging a club or lifting up a kid."

"No," Johnson responded with a laugh before adding, "Yeah, lifting up a kid, just a bigger kid."

The entire press conference broke out in laughter, picking up on Johnson’s innuendo as he looked on with a big grin.

"I don’t know how to follow that up," one reporter responded.

The suggestion that wife Paulina Gretzky was to blame for his back injury follows an Instagram post from her that showed the couple practicing on a golf simulator.

"Late night lessons from hubby," the daughter of legendary NHL player Wayne Gretzky wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night.

Johnson is seeking his third career major after last winning the Masters in 2020.