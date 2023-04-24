Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday, as the LIV Golf star posted a photo from their wedding on his Instagram page.

Gretzky shared the flowers Johnson got her on her Instagram Stories page during the day as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Happy Anniversary @paulinagretzky. This past year with you has been amazing! I love you so much!" Johnson wrote as the caption in the photo showing himself in a spiffy tuxedo and Gretzky in a shimmery dress.

The couple officially tied the knot last year in a romantic ceremony in Tennessee in front of their friends and family, according to People. The wedding was held at Tennessee’s Blackberry Farm, a luxury hotel and resort situated on a 4200-acre estate in the Great Smoky Mountains.

CHASE KOEPKA'S HOLE-IN-ONE SENDS LIV GOLF FANS INTO BEER-TOSSING FRENZY AT ADELAIDE

The two began dating in 2013 and quickly announced their engagement that summer. The couple shares two sons, Tatum and River.

Gretzky, the daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, has been by Johnson’s side through some of the most important moments of his career. Johnson won the U.S. Open in 2016 and the Masters in 2020.

She was by his side when he made the move to LIV Golf in the middle of last year. Johnson became the series’ first-ever individual champion.

Fox News’ Janelle Ash contributed to this report.