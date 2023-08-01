"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider hopes the new album he wrote to "honor" his late wife, Alicia Allain, will help others who are grieving their spouses.

"What I've discovered is that there are — there's a huge demographic of people who've lost a spouse out there, and people are afraid to talk about it," the 63-year-old, who played Bo Duke on the 1979-1985 show, told the Daily Mail. "So we really have no support system. We need that."

Schneider said he wanted to honor Allain’s "professionalism and her skill" with his new album "We Are Still Us" after their years of working as songwriters together.

Allain died following a four-year battle with breast cancer in February. She was 53.

"My bride Alicia and I did our own movies and our own music, so we didn't work for anybody. So that was very, very helpful," he told the outlet while attending the "Drinks With Dee Dee Sorvino" cabaret show in Hollywood earlier this week. Sorvino lost her husband actor Paul Sorvino a year ago.

Schneider added, "Now that, really, my much, much, much better half is not here, but waiting for me, I am trying to honor her professionalism and trying to honor her skill."

Allain was a producer and actress known for movies like 1991’s "Leather Jackets" and "Caged Fear" as well as "The Badge" from 2002. The couple worked on eight movies together.

"I just finished a new album that I think is the best thing I've ever done. It's all about her," he explained. "And I do believe it's helpful, but honestly, I don't see a time where this doesn't hurt like hell."

Schneider said he never in his "wildest imagination" believed "that I would be a well-educated support system for people who lost the loves of their lives."

"But that's where I am. So, that's what I'll do."

He added, "I think people need to know it's OK to love someone that much. In fact, it is how you should feel about your spouse. I have a lot of people say, ‘I wish my spouse felt that way about me.’"

"Well, maybe they do, and you're just too busy in life to realize it," he continued. "So if I can help one couple out there realize that they are perfect, then this will not have been in vain. I'm so grateful that Alicia never, ever, ever wondered for a second."

Sorvino told the outlet that she wanted to do something to "commemorate" the one-year anniversary since her husband’s passing.

"I had the desire to do something special," she said. "I believe that performing at the [American] Legion [Hollywood Post 43 theater] is an event that my late husband would have wanted me to do."

"She and Paul were, and I believe still are, a delightful couple, and we have something in common," Schneider said. "She lost Paul. I lost my bride. We're kind of holding each other up, which is a good thing."

Schneider said he still writes Allain love letters.

"Every day I write a letter to heaven," he said.