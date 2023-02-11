A pivotal ACC men’s basketball matchup Saturday night between No. 8 Virginia and unranked Duke came down to a controversial play.

Duke had a chance to go up two points as time expired in regulation.

Kyle Filipowski cut to the basket and received a nice bounce pass to set him up for a drive. As he caught the ball, Filipowski made one move and went up for a dunk.

He was met at the rim by two Cavaliers defenders, and officials called a foul as time expired.

It appeared Filipowski may have drawn a foul before time expired. However, officials replayed the moment and determined the foul was called after time expired. The game was still tied at 58-58, and Reece Beekman was credited with a block on the Duke big man.

Virginia outscored Duke 11-4 in overtime to win the game 69-62.

But it was the call that was the main topic of conversation.

"I still would like an explanation exactly what had happened, you know, and I don’t have clarity on that," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. "He made a big-time play attacking the basket, and there’s no doubt he’s knocking down those free throws in my mind.

"They told me after the fact that the call was made after the buzzer, and you can see the ball left his hands before point zero. So I don’t know exactly what the rule is."

Armaan Franklin led Virginia with 23 points in the win.

Duke’s Jeremy Roach led his team with 16 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.