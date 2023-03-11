Sadie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty," and soon-to-be mother-of-two, is a proud parent.

As the reality star is expecting another child with husband Christian Huff, she expressed she’s "less shallow" during her second pregnancy and embraced her growing body.

"I remember it shaped a lot of body image things for me because your body takes on a whole new meaning," she explained on The Squeeze podcast -- hosted by Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Dome.

"All of a sudden, every part of your body is used for the purpose of another life, so it just takes the focus off of you and puts it onto something so much greater and that shifts so much of who you are."

Robertson went on to say, "It grows your capacity and your strength and your confidence. It made me a lot less shallow. No longer is my stomach trying to look the flattest or the most fit. Now, it’s like, ‘Oh wow, as it grows I’m creating life inside of me.’"

The 25-year-old shared the baby news last November in a social media post.

The Instagram post featured a family photo of Robertson, Huff and their 1-year-old daughter Honey sitting on the steps in front of a house, with Robertson holding photos from her ultrasound.

"Another little miracle is in motion," she captioned the post.

Robertson gave birth to her first child in May 2021, in what she would later recall as slightly scary due to a complication that came up in which Honey's shoulder was stuck for over two minutes. She recalled feeling helpless and scared at that moment.

"Her umbilical cord was stuck, it was clamped in her neck and she wasn't getting oxygen," she told E! News.

"And it was just so very, very scary and I felt really afraid and just kind of helpless, like I couldn't really do anything. And then all of a sudden it was so crazy, that song ‘Million Little Miracles’ came on and it was just the most amazing feeling. It was like all of a sudden there was just peace in the room and Honey came out."

Robertson and her family first came to the public's attention through the A&E show "Duck Dynasty," which focused on their family business Duck Commanders ran by her dad, Willie Robertson. The series ran for 11 seasons and launched Sadie, and the rest of her family, into stardom.

