Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer and is recovering following surgery.
"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening," Ferguson's representatives confirmed with Fox News Digital.
"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully."
Her rep added, "The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."