...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of DownEast, East Central, and North Central
Maine, including the following counties, in DownEast Maine,
Hancock. In East Central Maine, Penobscot. In North Central Maine,
Piscataquis.
* WHEN...Until 1245 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 720 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is
causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor
drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the
advisory area with a report of a closure of Dunbar Road near
Penobscot. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bangor, Old Town, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Dover-Foxcroft,
Dexter, Newport, Blue Hill, Greenville, Guilford, Brownville
Junction, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Milo, Deer
Isle, Veazie and Dedham.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Southern Penobscot, Interior
Hancock and Southern Piscataquis Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and
powerlines. Isolated power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&