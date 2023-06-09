If time is money, his time had better be worth a lot.

A wealthy Finnish man who was ticketed for driving 20 mph over the speed limit has been issued a $129,544 fine for the infraction.

Anders Wiklöf was caught going 82 kph (51 mph) in a 50 kph (31 mph) zone in the Aaland Islands.

Speeding ticket fines are pegged to a driver's income in Finland, based on half of their daily estimated disposable income.

"I really regret the matter," Wiklöf told a local Aaland newspaper.

Wiklöf is the chairman of an eponymous holding company that has a net annual revenue of $375 million, Luxury Launches reported.

The 76-year-old has been cited for speeding before and was fined $68,176 in 2018 and $102,000 in 2013.

Despite the huge amount Wiklöf paid for the latest ticket, it is far from a world record.

A driver in Switzerland, which has a similar system for calculating fines, was clocked doing 180 mph on a public road and had to pay $1 million.

The unidentified motorist told police officers, "the speedometer must have been on the blink," according to Swiss Info.

The Associated Press contributed to this report