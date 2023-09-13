FIRST ON FOX: After skipping an appointment with police in the Hamptons to be fitted for an ankle monitor, Drew Barrymore's suspect stalker Chad Busto allegedly crashed a fashion show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and wound up arrested again last week – when cops say he barged into the dressing room demanding to see "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson.

"I want to marry Emma Watson," Busto, 43, allegedly screamed at the models and makeup artists inside. "Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson."

Management called police, who charged Busto with two counts each of trespassing and disorderly conduct, court documents reveal.

Despite an active warrant out of Southampton, under New York's bail reform laws, the repeat offender was freed on supervised release.

However, his warrant on the East End stems from failing to comply with the terms of his release there. He allegedly no-showed for an appointment to be fitted with an ankle monitor after riding around town on a bicycle trying to find Barrymore.

Busto was arrested on August 24 in Sagaponack, a day after Barrymore's neighbors called police to report a suspicious man roaming around looking for her house.

At the time, police said he had already been involved in previous confrontations with the actress – confronting her on stage during an event in Manhattan.

"I'm Chad Michael Busto – you know who I am," he yelled at her from the front of the audience before security ushered him out. "I need to see you at some point while you're in New York."

However, he also appears to have had his sights set on Watson for months. An X account under his image, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, reposted dozens pictures and videos of her at the US Open, in between delusional rantings.

On September 1, the account shared a selfie video showing Busto in a New York gas station, where he flashed the camera to show local newspapers on the newsstand. Then he shared a selfie at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the US Open is held, on September 6 – the day he skipped his meeting with police in Southampton.

Just before 8 p.m. on September 8, police in Brooklyn arrested Busto again at 63 Flushing Avenue – at the Brooklyn Navy Yard – on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.

When asked to leave, he allegedly "became irate and refused," according to the NYPD.

That same evening, there were multiple New York Fashion Week shows held at the Navy Yard, including one from fashion icon Ralph Lauren.

It's unclear whether Watson was in attendance, but the New York Post called it "undoubtedly New York Fashion Week's most exclusive event" with "more than 60 superstars" in the audience, including Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow and Cara Delevingne.

The building custodian told police that Busto did not have permission to enter the premises.

Earlier tweets show Busto paid similar obsessive attention to other celebrities, beginning with Jennifer Aniston, going back to 2022.

He warned in an August 26 tweet that he was "thinking about fashion week." A different X account, which has also posted multiple Busto selfies, chronicled his apparent Hamptons excursion on the day of his arrest, tagging Barrymore's handle and sharing map screenshots of the area.

"This is what happens when no one fears the criminal justice system," said Joseph Giacalone, a former NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. "Eventually this guy is going to hurt somebody."

The totality of Busto's criminal history is unclear, but in a bizarre federal court filing, he sued the state of California, seeking an early release from an unspecified sentence and arguing, "I was born by force – My parents are more guilty…"

He has also been arrested on disorderly conduct and trespassing charges in at least six states, on both sides of the country, according to the Santa Monica Daily Press.

"The way it used to go is if you committed a certain number of misdemeanors, you get termed a misdemeanor recidivist, and it becomes a felony," Giacalone said. "Not only is he collecting misdemeanors like baseball cards, there are no consequences for him . . . and the revolving doors keep on letting him out, which kind of empowers him."

Southampton police could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Watson for comment.

