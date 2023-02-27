Marilyn Singleton, a visiting fellow from the medical organization Do No Harm, elaborated on her feelings about the growing influence of critical race theory and diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) agendas in the workplace as well as medicine.

Singleton originally penned an opinion piece for the Washington Post on Wednesday titled "I’m a Black physician, and I’m appalled by mandated implicit bias training." However, when speaking in an interview with Fox News Digital, she discussed how her efforts to call out these claims of "implicit bias" began years earlier.

"Well, let's say going back years ago, probably 2012, when I initially wrote an article about the first Black doctors and talked about this whole idea of making Black people victims and the oppressed. And it's like, we’re smart people, what’s with this nonsense?" Singleton said.

She continued, "And then when DEI came in, that whole thought process of oppressed and oppressor, it made my blood boil. It was everything that we've been talking about, thinking about before, but it was distilled into this philosophy, this thing. It's almost like subliminal information where the constant drumbeat… it's disgusting."

BLACK CALIFORNIA DOCTOR TORCHES MANDATORY IMPLICIT BIAS TRAINING: ‘APPALLED’

Singleton remarked that some of the practices and theories being pushed more recently appeared reminiscent of her experiences with segregation.

"Having growing up when people were apart, my high school didn't have mixed kids at dances and then just suddenly see all that change. And then to have it flipped to go back to the segregated dorms and all this stuff. And then having it pushed with the DEI and saying that White people are irredeemable… and that there's nothing anyone can do. And it doesn't matter if they're friends. They hate you anyway deep down inside, and you'll never know. What a way to live," Singleton said.

More concerning, she commented, is how "insidious" the programs have infiltrated places from schools to workplaces to fields of medicine.

"It's like how people become alcoholics. You don't know what is happening. And then one day, you wake up in the gutter," she said.

She noted that she first encountered critical race theory when attending law school in 1992. Since then, what started out as a "heady" theory has been pushed into an objective.

"To see this theory, I mean it's a theory, getting turned into a reality and a reality that's being pumped into the minds of children, it's a sin as far as I'm concerned," Singleton said.

DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION WORKERS FRET COMPANIES AREN’T HIRING THEM ANYMORE: ‘INSANE,’ ‘PATHETIC’

She went on to deride the "radical," almost "Marxist" agenda of DEI training that hardly seems to focus on issues Americans care about regularly.

"It seems so hackneyed to say decisive, but what’s it doing? Where's it going? What's the goal? The goal seems to be very Caesarian divide and conquer and keep everyone at each other's throats and keep people not trusting one another. Even though when you go out in the street, and you're around people, and you talk to people, people don't care, especially with this inflation thing. There are better things to think about like how to get an egg for less than $10. And this is what people are actually thinking about," Singleton said.

Regarding the future, Singleton promoted several organizations, including her own, Do No Harm, that are working to expose DEI teachings and provide counter efforts to combat them in schools as well as the workplace.

"And so these groups are coming up, and they have alternate lesson plans and various side consultants, I guess you could say, are trying to break into this. Really, it's become the new cottage industry in the corporate world, and they're trying to break in with ‘this is my lesson plan, and it's a more positive lesson plan, bringing people together, that, at bottom, we are all human beings.’ So let's start from that premise, not that we're all separated by race." Singleton said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A recent study from Revelio Labs found that companies cut DEI positions at a higher rate (33%) in layoffs last year than other positions (21%.) Some companies have altogether removed these DEI positions as several inclusion facilitators lamented losing consulting engagements in the last week.

Despite this, the Biden administration recently announced that the Department of Commerce appointed its first "counselor for equity." As reported by Fox News Digital, the position will work to "institutionalize equity across all workstreams and advise senior leadership on policy design and implementation strategies that help advance the equity agenda."