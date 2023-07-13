A fire broke out at a wildlife facility in Florida Thursday killing dozens of animals.

A structure fire ignited early Thursday morning at the Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center in John's Pass — a shopping district and tourism area of Madeira Beach.

The Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center houses approximately 250 animals, including "lizards, small mammals, amphibians, turtles and tortoises, fresh and saltwater marine life, and […] alligators."

It is currently unknown how many animals perished in the disaster, but owner Sonny Flynn told local outlet Fox 13 that a majority of the animals were killed.

The center aims to be educational about species native to the state of Florida.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Photos from the scene show a large area of scorched black at the center of the complex's roof, where the facility office is located.

The area is also where the center's small mammal population is kept.

"Most of the enclosures are wood, so I’m sure it went up very quickly," Flynn said.

"It’s devastating," Flynn said. "This is my life. I don’t have anything after this."

The majority of animals at the center were surrendered or rescued. The center urged visitors against the keeping of exotic or illicit pets.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Madeira Beach Fire Department for further details but did not receive a response in time for publication.