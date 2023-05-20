A Los Angeles shooting early Saturday has left four victims in critical condition. The shooting took place in the mail room of a downtown apartment complex.
Shots were reported at the 1000 block of Wilshire Boulevard around 2:00am. Witnesses say the shooter, who has not yet been apprehended, was in a white BMW SUV.
Police arrived to find four victims in critical condition on the floor of the mail room. All four were transported to nearby hospitals.
Investigators are looking into the incident and are hopeful that the suspect was caught on nearby security cameras.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.