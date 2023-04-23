Using technology can sometimes get complicated. There are bound to be mistakes made along the way in everyday life. However, you can avoid making those embarrassing hiccups by following my tips below.

If you share a device with other people in your family, the last thing you want is for them to see what you've been searching for on the internet. Maybe you were trying to buy them a nice gift for their birthday, or maybe you just want to keep your searches to yourself. This can be very difficult if your computer's browser uses autofill to try to help you search faster, so you want to make sure you know how to delete those embarrassing autofill entries.

If you're an Apple user, you can find out how to delete embarrassing autofill entries here.

If you're a PC and Android user, you can get those steps for deleting autofill here.

It's always embarrassing when you leave your phone in your pocket and then accidentally dial someone. It's one thing if it's a friend or family member, however, if you accidentally call your boss while you're out at a party, then that can be pretty embarrassing. There are multiple ways that you can avoid this from happening by locking your phone and adjusting some settings within audio messages, whether you have an iPhone or an Android.

If you've ever handed your phone over to someone, it can be downright embarrassing when they start scrolling through your photos and you have some on there that you didn’t intend on sharing. You can lock your photos on your smartphone so that no one else can access them.

While the Live Photo feature on the iPhone is great, remember it’s a mini movie of 3 seconds, so make sure there’s no video or audio within those 3 seconds that could be embarrassing before sending a photo to someone. A person on the receiving end can still hold down that photo and view the video and audio. Here's how to turn off Live Photo if you're an iPhone user.

You never want to be that person who sends an email to the wrong person or with an awkward typo in it, especially if it's an important email with private and secure information within it.

My tips here are to always double-check who you've put into the "to" field. Also, use a website or browser extension like Grammarly to help you check for any spelling or grammar errors before you send off that important message. Grammarly will also help you to write clearly and concisely and improve tone and word choice.

Sometimes we mean for a text to only go to one person, and without paying enough attention, we end up sending the text to an entire group message. You can avoid this by using messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, or Signal.

If you do not want to use these apps, there is a way for you to edit or unsend messages within iMessage for iPhone users if you have iOS 16. However, the user you are sending the message to must also have updated their iPhone to iOS 16, otherwise, the feature will not work.

There is not currently a feature on Android phones that lets you unsend or edit messages, so you may want to stick with the apps mentioned above if you're an Android user.

Remembering to turn your ringer off is super important, especially if you're in class, a meeting, or any other important event. The last thing you want is to be that person who everyone judges for not silencing their phone. Try setting a reminder for yourself on your phone to turn your ringer off if you know you have a big event coming up.

To put your iPhone on silent or vibrate mode just use the physical switch on the upper left side of your iPhone.

Or you can use the "Do Not Disturb" feature. Here's how:

To turn off the ringer on an Android phone, you can follow these steps:

Note: The exact steps may vary depending on the make and model of your phone and the version of the Android operating system that it's running.

Once you post something on social media, it's out there forever. You always want to avoid posting anything embarrassing, inappropriate, or offensive on your social accounts because it will likely come back to haunt you later. Always think before you post. And if you're someone who spends a lot of time on social media and wants to cut back on screen time, follow these steps.

By following these tips, you can avoid some of the most common technology embarrassments that we all make.

Have any other tips that we missed? Let us by writing us at CyberGuy.com/Contact.

