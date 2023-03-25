Those who use Apple devices are being targeted once again with the latest phishing email scam. This is not the first time hackers are trying to get your personal information. However, they're always coming up with new tricks, and you must know how to protect yourself.

With this particular phishing scam, tons using Apple products have been receiving emails claiming to be from iCloud Support. These phishing emails will typically tell you some false information about your iCloud account being compromised and will ask you to click a link immediately to change your Apple ID and password.

The link will then lead you to a website that looks like Apple Support's official website and ask you to start adding in your personal information. Once the hackers have that information, they can expose your entire digital life and get pretty much any information they want on you.

If you're an Apple user, you're aware that your iCloud account is used to back up all your files and is guarded with your Apple ID and password. However, what you may not realize is just how much information is stored within your Apple ID, which is exactly why these hackers want you to hand it over to them.

Your Apple ID is what allows you to access everything from your personal iCloud Photo Library to your Notes app and even files stored in iCloud Drive. It also gives access to Find My, which would allow hackers to figure out the location of all your devices and potentially your family's devices as well.

If you use Apple Pay, your Apple ID would give them access to your debit and credit card information too. And probably worst of all, they can remotely wipe any of your devices, intercept your iMessage and SMS messages, and get at everything in your iCloud Backups including your call history, web browsing history, and more.

The most important step you can take to protect yourself is to never open any suspicious-looking emails or click any links sent to you. You should always be double-checking the email address of any message you've received, as you may notice that the email address has an extra letter, a capital letter that doesn't belong, or a random symbol within it.

Even if you do take these steps, however, it's possible to miss something because these hackers can be super clever. That's why you should also consider installing antivirus software on all your devices. Antivirus software will protect you from accidentally clicking malicious links and will remove any malware from your devices.

I would also strongly recommend enabling 2-factor authentication with your Apple ID. This would require anyone trying to access your Apple ID to enter a 6-digit verification code along with your password. The code gets sent to your iPhone or iPad, so unless the hacker has those devices in their possession, then they're way less likely to be able to get into your account.

To enable 2-factor authentication for your Apple ID, follow these steps:

Stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard your personal information while using your Apple devices to avoid falling victim to these malicious iCloud phishing email scams. Have you been seeing any iCloud phishing email scams? Let us know how you handled it.

