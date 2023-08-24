Former President Donald Trump's mugshot has been released after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.

The mugshot is the first ever taken by a former U.S. president and comes as Trump faces 13 charges relating to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

The 13 counts against Trump include: violating the Georgia RICO Act – the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.

It marked the fourth time this year that Trump was booked on criminal charges. But unlike the previous arrests – which happened in courthouses just before his initial appearances before a judge – Thursday required that he turn himself in to the county jail.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted last week. They were accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of participating in a scheme to undermine the will of Georgia voters in the 2020 election.

Many of the others charged – including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, among others – turned themselves in at the jail earlier this week.

Trump flew into Atlanta on Thursday and left the jail about 20 minutes after surrendering.