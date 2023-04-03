Donald Trump and his 2024 White House campaign are quickly capitalizing on the former president’s indictment and Tuesday’s pending arraignment in New York City.

Adviser Jason Miller announced on Monday that the campaign had hauled in $7 million in fundraising since last Thursday, when Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with a crime.

Trump’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday for allegedly giving hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet ahead of that year’s presidential election over her claims she had sexual encounters years earlier with Trump. The former president denies sleeping with Daniels and denies falsifying business records to keep the payment concealed.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE FOX NEWS UPDATES ON THE TRUMP INDICTMENT

The former president’s campaign quickly capitalized on the indictment news, sending out fundraising emails to supporters and running ads on Facebook.

"The Radical Left – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country — have INDICTED me in a disgusting witch hunt," Trump claimed in one of a handful of fundraising emails his campaign committees sent to supporters. "Please make a contribution — of truly any amount — to defend our movement from the never-ending witch hunts and WIN the WHITE HOUSE in 2024."

INDICTMENT GIVES TRUMP A SHORT-TERM 2024 CAMPAIGN BOOST

The Trump campaign touted on Friday evening that they brought in $4 million in the first 24 hours following the breaking news.

Word of Trump’s indictment came on the eve of the final day of fundraising in the first quarter of the year, and the surge in contributions should boost the former president’s campaign cash numbers when they’re likely revealed in the coming days.

The former president, who announced his third White House bid in November, remains the front-runner in public opinion polls in the GOP nomination race. And his lead over the rest of the field of actual and potential contenders has increased in the past couple of weeks, as the indictment loomed.

GOP pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts Fox News surveys with Democrat Chris Anderson, said last week ahead of the indictment that the news "has helped Trump quite a bit among Republican primary voters,"

Shaw emphasized that GOP primary voters "view the case as politically motivated, and it reanimates feelings that Trump is still fighting forces they see as corrupt and out of control."