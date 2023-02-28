Everybody is talking about this biggest breakthrough in technology since the internet. ChatGPT has become one of the fastest-growing AI-powered chatbots since its release in November 2022.

This new tech known as ChatGPT is designed to simulate human-like conversation and do the work as good if not better than humans in a variety of contexts such as customer service, education and entertainment.

It can understand and respond to a wide range of conversational topics and can be integrated into a variety of applications and platforms.

Since it has become so popular, however, hackers are taking full advantage and rapidly creating more and more scams to try to trick you into giving them access to your personal and private information.

Cybersecurity experts have been closely monitoring these hackers and have found that hundreds of domains on the internet are already using the term "ChatGPT" to fool people.

One researcher, Dominic Alvieri, shared some of his findings on his Twitter page. One thing he found was a website called "chat-gpt-pc.online", which is a site that tries to convince you to download ChatGPT from the site to use as a local application on their Windows computers.

Once downloaded, however, it would put RedLine information-stealing malware on your devices. This type of malware steals stored information in your applications. So, if you are someone who has Google Chrome store your passwords or credit card information, this malware can pull the data and send it to the hacker.

Tons of fake ChatGPT apps that use similar phishing scams have also been found in the Google Play Store.

The cybersecurity firm Cyble has just reported that they found more than 50 fake ChatGPT apps and that there is a download going around called "ChatGPT1" which uses SMS billing fraud to secretly subscribe its target to numerous paid services.

