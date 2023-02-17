Don Lemon’s Friday morning apology to CNN colleagues was blasted as "pathetic" by a well-placed CNN insider who called the morning show host a "f------g a--hole."

Lemon attempted the mea culpa during the network's morning editorial call following comments he made Thursday that were widely condemned as sexist. He insisted he "did not mean to offend anyone" when he claimed Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her "prime" as a woman.

"Most pathetic attempt at an apology I have ever heard in my life," a CNN insider told Fox News Digital. "It did not go over well."

The insider added that Lemon is a "f------g a--hole" for claiming that he must not be sexist simply because he has women in his life and compared it to a White person trying to downplay racists comments by insisting they have Black friends.

Women inside have since reached out to women’s groups, hoping they will take a stand against Lemon and his history of misogynistic comments.

"The younger generation of women doesn’t tolerate this," the insider said.

Fox News Digital previously confirmed both Lemon and CNN CEO Chris Licht addressed staffers following widespread outrage over his comments. Licht called Lemon’s comments "upsetting, unacceptable and unfair" to his morning show co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, calling it a "huge distraction."

Licht stressed it was "important to foster a culture of accountability at CNN" before handing it over to Lemon for the apology that didn’t go over particularly well inside the company.

"I’m sorry I don’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone," Lemon said. "What I said came out wrong and I wish I hadn’t said it. I believe women of any age can do anything they set their minds to. The people I am closest to in this organization are women."

"When I make a mistake. I own it and I own this one as well. I understand why you are upset and disappointed," Lemon continued. "I was trying to make the point that no one’s age should define their ambition or potential for success and I was saying those comments to Nikki Haley."

The ordeal started Thursday when Lemon knocked Haley for supporting "mandatory mental competency tests" for politicians over 75 years old, accusing her of being past her "prime."

Lemon cited "Google" to argue 51-year-old Haley will have an uphill battle in winning the presidency since women are only in their prime during their "20s, 30s and 40s."

"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s," he said. "And I’m just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is."

A CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital it does not comment on internal meetings.

