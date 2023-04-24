Don Lemon said he was shocked at his firing by CNN Monday, but insiders say it was a long time coming for the embattled host whose 17-year tenure came to an abrupt end after months of controversies.

Just hours after what ended up being his final broadcast on the network, Lemon announced on Twitter that he had been terminated and found out through his agent. To put a stamp on what was no longer a tenable relationship, CNN essentially called one of the faces of its network a liar, saying Lemon's account was "inaccurate."

"When you are demoted, reprimanded and sent to manner class - and still don't learn your lesson, the logical next step is termination," one CNN insider told Fox News Digital.

While things hadn't looked bright ratings-wise for Lemon over the past several years, the beginning of the end was in February when he made misogynistic comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, saying she was past her "prime" at 51 years old. Lemon was forced to issue multiple apologies and CNN boss Chris Licht, in a rare public rebuke of an employee, ordered him to take "formal training."

Last week on "CNN This Morning," Lemon had a fiery argument with another 2024 hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy, who clashed with him over comments Ramswamy made about the freedoms of Black Americans in the post-Civil War era. Lemon said his comments were insulting, sparring with Ramaswamy for several minutes as his visibly uncomfortable co-host Poppy Harlow could be seen shifting in her chair and even reading on her phone. At another point in the discussion, Lemon snapped at a producer to stop talking in his ear.

The New York Times suggested Monday that Lemon's latest on-air antics were linked to his firing, saying it had exasperated members of CNN leadership.

"That is the latest example of what he has been warned about," the insider said, who thought the incident would have been swept under the rug.

The insider said despite whether Lemon had the facts on his side in his debate with Ramaswamy, Lemon's "browbeating" over an ideological difference may have cost him his job.

However, a second CNN insider suggested the Ramaswamy clash didn't directly lead to Lemon's firing as the Times seemed to indicate, agreeing with the notion that it was "a death by a thousand cuts."

"Considering all the factors, the situation seemed untenable," the source told Fox News Digital.

Lemon was the subject of relentless bad press in recent months, the worst of which was his Haley remarks and badly received efforts to atone for them.

His move to mornings from primetime last fall was met with disastrous ratings. Then came tabloid reports on off-camera spats with his co-hosts Kaitlan Collins and Harlow, including one incident where he "snapped" at Collins for having interrupted him on air, leaving her visibly upset. Finally, a bombshell exposé from Variety documented years-old accusations of Lemon's misogyny towards female CNN colleagues.

Last week, the New York Post reported that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre requested that she not be interviewed by Lemon during her "CNN This Morning" appearance, which was conducted by Harlow instead.

"Don Lemon had become an embarrassing distraction after losing his primetime show," a former CNN producer told Fox News Digital. "His morning show was a disaster and he’d lost the newsroom with his antics."

"He’ll reunite soon enough with Chris Cuomo at NewsNation," the ex-producer quipped, referring to the ex-CNN anchor who was fired amid scandal in 2021.

Discussing the spat over how Lemon was informed of his dismissal, a third CNN insider said Licht may have been trying to avoid paying out the remainder of Lemon's contract after he re-upped for four years last fall. They said Lemon would be paid out, though.

They added it was seen universally within the network that Lemon’s days were numbered while expressing shock at how the news was ultimately delivered.

"I think there was real disappointment from the CNN side on how this played out," the second CNN insider told Fox News Digital.

CNN declined to comment.

Following what ended up being his final appearance on "CNN This Morning" on Monday, Lemon took to Twitter with the shocking revelation that he was fired by the network.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon wrote. "After 17 years at CNN I would have though that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

CNN, which had characterized the firing as a parting of ways in a statement that followed Lemon's tweet, pushed back at the former anchor, saying, "Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

It is unclear who will replace Lemon on the new morning program.