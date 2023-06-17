Ex-CNN host Don Lemon appeared to slam Target and other corporations for caving to conservative backlash and pulling some of their pro-LGBTQ merchandising during Pride Month.

The former news anchor urged corporations to hold the line for "justice and equality" in society rather than "concede to demands of a bigoted minority" while hosting the 7th annual Native Son Awards in New York City Friday.

The line appeared to be a not-so-veiled rebuke of retail giant Target that made plans in May to pull some of its Pride Month merchandise from some stores throughout the U.S. due to conservative outrage.

Prior to grilling Target, Lemon used his platform at the awards show held to honor "Black Gay Excellence" to remind the audience of what he perceived as attacks t the LGBTQ community.

He began by mentioning perceived anti-gay rights legislation that has been pushed throughout the country in recent months, telling the crowd there have been over "520" anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation introduced in states across the country just this year.

He claimed, "Nearly half of those bills target our transgender and nonbinary siblings. These bills range from banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth to banning drag performances."

Several red states, including Tennessee and Florida, have passed bills aiming to ban gender-reassignment medical procedures for kids, and bills to regulate public drag shows so that children are not exposed to them.

Lemon then brought up "book bans" that some on the political left have been warning the country about. He said, "There’s also been an avalanche of book bans attempting to censor stories that center us. So, let’s just be real. These book bans are rooted in anti-Blackness and transphobia and queerphobia "

Perhaps Lemon’s charge was aimed toward state lawmakers like Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., whose state – with his support – has passed laws keeping LGBTQ books featuring strong sexual material from public schools, in addition to barring lessons promoting Critical Race Theory in the classrooms.

Critics have claimed he is banning books and erasing Black history while doing so.

Lemon then mentioned corporations caving to anti-LGBTQ pressure, clearly invoking Target and possibly Bud Light, the two major companies who have slowed their pro-LGBTQ marketing and merchandising thanks to conservative consumer backlash.

Lemon told the audience, "Some corporations have gone as far as removing Pride gear and decorations from their stores. They pair those actions with some type of empty statement claiming that they still respect our communities."

He added, "Corporations today should be inspired to act on the side of justice and equality and never concede to the demands of a bigoted minority because actions speak louder than words."

The former CNN host – who was fired from the company in April due to a string of outbursts towards his colleagues and guests – then urged the audience to stand strong against this political offensive.

He said, "We have to be vigilant. We will not allow them to succeed. It does not matter how many bills they introduce. We cannot and will not be legislated out of existence. We’re here. We’re queer. Get used to it."