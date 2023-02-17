CNN host Don Lemon issued a desperate apology to his colleagues during the network's morning editorial call following comments he made Thursday that were widely condemned as sexist.

"I’m sorry I don’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone," Lemon said Friday morning, Fox News Digital confirmed. "What I said came out wrong and I wish I hadn’t said it. I believe women of any age can do anything they set their minds to. The people I am closest to in this organization are women."

"When I make a mistake. I own it and I own this one as well. I understand why you are upset and disappointed," Lemon continued. "I was trying to make the point that no one’s age should define their ambition or potential for success and I was saying those comments to Nikki Haley."

Lemon's boss, CNN CEO Chris Licht, scolded the host, calling the comments "upsetting, unacceptable and unfair" to his morning show co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, calling it a "huge distraction."

Licht stressed it was "important to foster a culture of accountability at CNN" before handing it over to Lemon.

A source close to "CNN This Morning" blasted Lemon's editorial call comments as an "all-about-me failed apology attempt."

A CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital it does not comment on internal meetings.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Lemon was expected to address his colleagues about his controversial comments. Lemon's remarks on the CNN editorial call were first reported by the Daily Beast.

On Thursday, Lemon knocked Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for supporting "mandatory mental competency tests" for politicians over 75 years old, accusing her of being past her "prime."

Lemon cited "Google" to argue 51-year-old Haley will have an uphill battle in winning the presidency since women are only in their prime during their "20s, 30s and 40s."

"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s," he said. "And I’m just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is."

Following intense backlash, Lemon tweeted out a mea cupla.

"The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day," he wrote.

In response, Haley mocked the TV host, writing "To be clear, I am NOT calling for competency tests for sexist middle-aged CNN anchors; only for people who make our laws and are 75+."

A CNN insider told Fox News Digital that Licht was "pissed" at Lemon's "unforced error," saying the network CEO is "more sensitive" to how staffers have reacted to the comments.

Other insiders bashed the bizarre on-air remarks.

"Everyone's annoyed… People are definitely upset about it," one told Fox News Digital.

"I was trying to figure out what the hell he was even talking about," another CNN insider said. "None of it made sense, it was a stupid thing to say."

Lemon's controversial comments represent the latest episode in the turmoil plaguing "CNN This Morning."

Last month, Fox News Digital confirmed that Lemon had "snapped" at colleague Kaitlan Collins for repeatedly interrupting him during a December broadcast, which sources said left her "visibly upset."

The workplace drama comes as "CNN This Morning," which Licht launched in the fall hoping to revamp the network's morning programming, has been met with dismal viewership, coming at a distant third behind Fox News' "Fox & Friends" and MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Licht pulled 56-year-old Lemon from his plump solo primetime show, which till flailed in viewership, for the shared morning show, though Lemon repeatedly insisted he wasn't demoted.

Fox News' Brian Flood and David Rutz contributed to this report.