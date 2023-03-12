Jalen Ramsey appears very happy to be traded to the Miami Dolphins, and so does his new teammate, wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

That is if Ramsey doesn’t do what he did to Hill at the Pro Bowl earlier this year.

Hill shared a couple of tweets after it was reported Ramsey was heading from the Los Angeles Rams to Miami, where he initially said, "Practice is going to be crazy now." These two will certainly be matched up against each other in Dolphins practices.

Ramsey was traded for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long from the Dolphins.

Ramsey also tweeted his "MOOD," which showed a hyped Lil Yachty concert clip. But Hill wanted to give him a sarcastic jab over it.

"If you hit me like you in that flag game we (sic) fighting," Hill said with a smiling emoji.

The hit Hill is referring to came in the Pro Bowl this past season, where the league decided to make it a flag football game instead of normal padded play. However, Ramsey still had that tackling mentality when Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams pitched the ball back to Hill for a touchdown.

The second Hill caught the ball, Ramsey used his shoulder to bounce him out of bounds, but not before Hill crossed the goal line for a touchdown.

"This suppose (sic) to be flag meanwhile I’m getting de-cleated," Hill tweeted at the time.

Now teammates, Hill and Ramsey are sure to create great practice competition, but they did have their fair share of barbs traded. In 2018, Hill was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs when Ramsey, playing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, called the receiver a good "return specialist," according to the Florida Times-Union.

"Ramsey being (sic) shots at me ever since the return specialist comment," Hill tweeted.

Ramsey fortunately didn’t injure Hill in that game, but all eyes will be on these two in training camp when they line up for the first time as members of the same team.