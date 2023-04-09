Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill always has time for today’s youth, hosting annual football camps he participates in.

He likely never expected one of his campers to embarrass him on the field, though.

Hill held his "Tyreek Hill Football and Speed Camp" in Miami on Saturday, and kids of all ages came to participate in drills and friendly competition, which included one-on-one matchups with Hill as the cornerback instead of his normal spot on the other side of scrimmage.

One of those matchups came against a camper who had the perfect double move in mind to fool Hill, and it worked to perfection.

When the ball was snapped, the camper started to run a deep route on Hill’s left side before stopping in his tracks, which made it look like he was going to turn around for the ball.

At least that’s what Hill thought.

As the All-Pro receiver cheated toward the curl route, looking for the ball, it never came and the camper once again sprinted downfield, leaving Hill in the dust.

The rest of the campers watching stormed the field after their peer caught the easy pass with Hill, ankles broken and all, couldn’t believe it.

After the celebration, the camper was awarded a prize. But the biggest prize will be bragging rights for the rest of his life, as he cooked arguably the fastest player in the NFL.

Hill knows all too well that he can’t win them all, as some cornerbacks have been able to say they’ve won the matchup with him. But Hill has also made cornerbacks look silly over his seven-year NFL career, so he got a little taste of that on Saturday.