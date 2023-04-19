The 2022 NFL season was a challenging one for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who missed multiple games due to concussions.

Tagovailoa missed five starts due to two documented concussions, raising questions about whether it was in his best interest to continue playing football.

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa told reporters he considered retirement during the past four months but decided playing was best for him and his family.

"I considered it [walking away from football] for a time having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations," Tagovailoa told reporters. "But, really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do.

"It’s my health. It’s my body. And I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn’t, I would have quit a long time [ago]."

Tagovailoa found himself in concussion protocol following Miami’s Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers, missing the final two games of the regular season and Miami’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa’s concussion against the Packers was at least his second of the 2022 NFL season. The third-year quarterback missed two games after suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

That concussion came four days after Tagovailoa stumbled after hitting his head on a hit in Miami’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

When he played, Tagovailoa had his best year as a professional, setting career highs in 2022 with 3,548 yards passing and 25 touchdowns while throwing just eight interceptions.

In March, the Dolphins committed to Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback, exercising his fifth-year option.

Miami general manager Chris Grier expressed confidence in Tagovailoa moving forward.

"I would say with Tua, he is our starting quarterback," Grier told reporters in January. "I mean, I don't know how we can say it any more clearly. We've been that way through this season and what he's done. What Mike (McDaniel) and Tua, (Darrell) Bevell, Chandler (Henley), the coaching staff have all done. They've all worked tremendously hard, all of them together."

