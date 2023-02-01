Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol over a month after suffering a concussion in Week 16 of the NFL season, according to multiple reports.

The doctors are confident Tagovailoa will be ready to go when the 2023 season's activities begin, per the NFL Network.

"[Dolphins] QB Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, sources say," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on Twitter. "He met with several medical professionals in the process. They are confident he’ll be 100% when the time comes for football."

J.J. WATT INVITES TOM BRADY TO ‘NEWLY RETIRED’ GOLF GROUP: ‘DRINKS ARE ON THE NEW GUY’

Tagovailoa’s health has been a major concern following a season in which the No. 5 overall pick in 2020 suffered two documented concussions.

The first concussion came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 when he was thrown to the turf and smacked his head on the ground.

Tagovailoa missed two games following the concussion, which came just a few days after he stumbled after hitting his head on a hit in Miami’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

Tagovailoa then found himself in concussion protocol following Miami’s Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers, missing the final two games of the regular season and Miami’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Following the end of Miami’s season, the Dolphins made it clear Tagovailoa is their quarterback for 2023.

"I would say with Tua, he's our starting quarterback," Miami general manager Chris Grier told reporters. "I don't know how we could say it any more clearly."

When healthy, Tagovailoa had his best season as a pro, throwing for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in 13 games.

There have been calls for the third-year quarterback to end his football career due to his concussions, but Tagovailoa’s parents put an end to that last week.

"He’ll come back," Galu Tagovailoa, the Alabama product’s father, said at the Polynesian Bowl.

"That’s their guy. They love him. We love them and what they’re doing and how they’re helping him with his recovery and everything else trying to get him back."