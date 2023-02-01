The FBI search of President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday, continues the search for classified material in various homes and work spaces used by the president and his family in the past decade.

What is surprising about Wednesday's search is not the fact that a sitting president has now been subject to two FBI searches of his residences, but the fact that this search has come roughly three months after the first discovery of documents in a closet in Washington.

Despite that rather lackadaisical record, Biden's personal counsel Bob Bauer still stated on Wednesday, with no sense of irony, that this has been a "timely DOJ process."

It is "timely" if you use glacial measurements.

If this is how the FBI moves with dispatch, it is chilling to think of the schedule for lower-priority matters.

The FBI waited to conduct their search until both counsel and the president went to the house. They will now see if they can find anything.

The search of the president's small Delaware beach house is also telling in that it sits roughly 80 miles from a massive trove of Biden documents that neither counsel nor the FBI has shown much interest in.

The University of Delaware is currently holding a colossal collection of Biden documents from the time before his presidency.

The Bidens have effectively converted the university into a type of political safe deposit box, barring media from reviewing documents going back to Biden's time in Congress.

Universities are usually dedicated to facilitating access to knowledge and information. However, the University of Delaware has spent public funds in resisting media requests for access to look at the documents for material linked to sexual harassment allegations and other controversies.

Since some of the material reportedly included classified documents removed by Biden as senator, there is obviously the chance that the university files could also contain classified material.

The sheer size of the documents magnifies those concerns. Biden parked 33 pallets holding 1,875 boxes and 415 gigabytes of electronic records at the university. He then barred the public and the public from looking at the collection.

The university has continued to run interference for the president in arguing technical exclusions from public access rules and by claiming to be organizing the material. This has gone on for over a decade.

Since the FBI is already in the state, they might want to consider a trip to the university. However, for the moment, no one seems to want to discuss the collection. It seems that this is all an intractable game of "Delawhere?"

At some point, the Delaware faculty need to object to the use of their institution as a political lock box.

While the university's motto is "knowledge is the light of the mind," neither the university nor the president appear eager to shed light, let along knowledge, on what these papers contain.

