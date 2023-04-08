A sweet older pup is up for adoption on the West Coast after her guardian died.

Bou Bou is up for adoption at the Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco.

She arrived at that location from a shelter partner following her guardian's death.

She is a 10-year-old female "all-American" mutt, notes her shelter — a combination of pitbull, dachshund and terrier breeds.

LOKI, A WICHITA SHELTER'S LONGEST RESIDENT, SEEKS FOREVER HOME WITH BIG YARD

Bou Bou is a "fan favorite," said the shelter.

She loves to hang out with other rescue dogs, sit on available laps and have fun in the outdoors.

Bou Bou is only 24 pounds and is considered a "peppy gal," the shelter said.

Bou Bou is also house-trained — and is living with a foster family she apparently loves dearly.

TWO CHUBBY SAN FRANCISCO DOGS ON WEIGHT-LOSS JOURNEY ARE SEEKING A NEW HOME

Her foster mother said she is loving, adding that people can see her kind nature "in her eyes," according to Muttville.

"She is so polite and interested in seeing what is going on around her," the foster mom also said.

"She is truly the kindest girl!"

SENIOR POODLE IN SAN FRANCISCO, SUFFERING FROM BLINDNESS, IS READY TO LIVE HER ‘GOLDEN YEARS’ IN NEW HOME

Bou Bou has medium energy and will lie beside people for a good pet, the shelter noted.

She is great at walking, especially on a leash, and doesn’t pull or react to anyone who passes by.

Bou Bou would fit in a home where someone is around most of the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization that is working to provide homes and better lives for dogs over the age of seven.

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this recent article from Fox News Digital: German shepherd up for adoption in Hamptons after he was found ‘emaciated’ and ‘afraid’