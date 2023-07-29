A one-year-old dog was left at the doorstep of a local animal care and control center — and is now looking for a forever home.

Laa-Laa is a pit bull mix who was abandoned at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 50-pound dog was brought inside the center as she cowered and trembled, according to the center.

NORTH CAROLINA DOG WITH ASTROLOGY-INSPIRED NAME IS HOPING STARS ALIGN FOR A LOVING FAMILY

The center told Fox News Digital that the team quickly tried to make Laa-Laa feel comfortable by giving her treats and affection.

But nothing seemed to work.

The center speculates that she had very little socialization during her first year of life.

Due to this, Laa-Laa continues to be a nervous dog and is seeking a caring and loving home — one that will be patient with her as she opens up and develops.

TWO DOGS IN NORTH CAROLINA NEED ADOPTING AMID POTENTIAL EUTHANASIA AT OVERWHELMED SHELTER

Laa-Laa is making progress, and the staff has seen her personality start to shine through when she's given affection and socialization with others.

The young dog likes to take slow walks and will sniff everything in sight, the organization said.

She can also be coaxed into giving a bit of a tail wag if she's spoken to kindly.

The staff at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control told Fox News Digital that with a loving and patient home, Laa-Laa will be a loyal companion.

The Animal Care and Control center (ACC) is part of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It's dedicated to helping pets and people with medical and support services, according to the ACC’s website.

The shelter, with a space of over 45,000 square feet, houses approximately 165 dog runs and 220 cages — and has more than 185 dogs currently up for adoption.

Interested in adopting Laa-Laa?

For more information, visit the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control center or call the center at 704-336-7600.

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this recent article from Fox News Digital: Salt Lake City-based Carrot, a ‘beauty,’ is looking for a calm new home

And click here for more stories in our Adoptable Pets series.