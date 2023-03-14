The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping nothing serious happened to their All-Star first baseman, Freddie Freeman, after he exited his World Baseball Classic game Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

Freeman, who plays for Canada, was at bat when he hit a pop-up on the left side of the infield. Freeman began running awkwardly down the first baseline.

Canada noticed that something seemed wrong with Freeman, and he was eventually pulled from the game with a "slight hamstring injury."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This, however, could have been done out of caution. Many MLB players are playing with extreme caution in the World Baseball Classic because the regular season starts soon.

GAVIN LUX TO MISS ENTIRE 2023 SEASON WITH TORN ACL

Canada took care of business against Colombia to pick up its second win of the tournament despite losing one of its best players.

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O’Neill picked up the slack with a 2-for-4 day, while Toronto Blue Jays prospect Otto Lopez hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to blow open the contest.

Canada went into the game looking for a win after getting crushed by Team USA Monday night, 12-1. The game went just seven innings due to the mercy rule, which was in play after the U.S. scored nine runs in the first inning.

KIKE HERNANDEZ RECALLS WHEN HE ‘S--- MY PANTS’ DURING WORLD SERIES RUN

Freeman, a California native, could have played for Team USA. However, he explained that he feels in his heart he needed to play for Team Canada because his late mother, who died of skin cancer, was a native Canadian. His father is also a Canada native.

The Dodgers will hold their breath as they await word on the severity of Freeman’s injury.

Los Angeles, which has won the NL West title nine of the last 10 seasons, including 2022, will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks opening day at home.