The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking a flier in the MLB Draft.

In the 20th round, they selected DJ Uiagalelei, soon to be the starting quarterback at Oregon State.

Uiagalelei has not played baseball since high school, but that didn't stop the Dodgers from taking the right-handed pitcher in the final round of the draft as the fifth-to-last pick.

According to The State, the quarterback topped out at 95 mph while he pitched for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif.

Uiagalelei transferred to the Pacific Northwest after three years with Clemson, where he was Trevor Lawrence's successor.

He was taken out of action in back-to-back games last season, including during Clemson's upset loss to Notre Dame, and Dabo Swinney threatened to bench him.

Those were not empty words. Uiagalelei was again benched during Clemson’s ACC Championship victory over North Carolina. Shortly after, he hit the transfer portal.

Uiagalelei threw for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Other quarterbacks drafted by an MLB team include Dan Marino, John Elway, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Johnny Manziel. Marino and Elway were both drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 1979, the former being a fourth-round selection.

Kyler Murray was also a first-round selection by the Oakland Athletics when there was thought he would forgo football and focus on baseball professionally.

Uiagalelei will have to sign a contract with the Dodgers for them to keep his rights, which appears unlikely.

Fox News' Chantz Martin and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.