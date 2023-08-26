Mookie Betts stepped onto the field and into the batter’s box at Fenway Park and received a standing ovation from Boston Red Sox fans on Friday night.

It was the first time Betts appeared at Fenway Park since he was traded from the Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers after the 2019 season. He was traded in February 2020 with David Price for Jeter Downs, Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong. Betts has still played at an MVP level since the deal.

On Friday, Betts was 1-for-4 with a double, two runs, a walk and a strikeout as he continues to make a case for National League MVP this season. Los Angeles won the game 7-4.

He talked about his return before the game. He said time helped him find closure after spending his first six Major League seasons in Boston.

"I think because it took so long before I came back that I didn’t really have much of a choice," he said.

Betts said he holds no ill will toward the Red Sox over the deal. Betts helped the Dodgers to a World Series championship in the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season.

"It’s business. And both sides have got to take care of themselves. Sometimes it may not be in the best interest for both," Betts said. "That’s not where we are now. We’re in an LA jersey. . . . I’m super happy where I’m at."

He also wasn’t interested in rehashing whether Boston offered him a $300 million deal before he was traded. He signed a 12-year, $365 million deal with the Dodgers in July 2020.

"I’ll let Chaim (Bloom) and those guys explain that. Or (team owner) John Henry," Betts said. "If they ever want to explain it, I’ll let them explain it. We’re not even there, so it doesn’t even really matter. We’re in LA. Those things, they’re in the past and probably just need to go ahead and leave them alone."

Betts has been on a tear this season. In 120 games, he has a .310 batting average with a league-leading 1.009 OPS and 34 home runs.

