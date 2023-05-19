A fan outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night was knocked unconscious after a massive brawl involving several people broke out following the Dodgers' 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins, according to a video circulating online.

Cell phone video captured the moment when several people, some appearing to be Dodgers fans, began exchanging blows near the front gate of the stadium at around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to KTLA.

One witness told the outlet that the incident seemingly began when he noticed the intoxicated group began "pushing each other."

"They started pushing each other and then they got into a fight … and then a couple of seconds later (one guy) was knocked out on the floor, unconscious," Jonathan Lopez told the outlet.

The video shared on Twitter shows a man in a black T-shirt getting involved in the altercation before eventually hitting a man in a Clayton Kershaw jersey.

The man fell to the ground and did not appear to move before a bystander rushed over to check on him.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department regarding the incident. Law enforcement told NBCLA that the man who was knocked out was not on the scene when police arrived.

The witness told KTLA that stadium security eventually broke up the fight and placed the injured man on a stretcher. He also said the man who threw the punch was taken into custody.