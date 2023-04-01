Not all marriage proposals are created equal.

One fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers proved that to be true Thursday night at Dodgers Stadium, running onto the field before getting on one knee and looking toward the stands.

The fan, Ricardo Juarez, was blasted by security as he proposed, unable to complete the task at hand.

Juarez was cited by Los Angeles police and released, later proposing to Stephani Gutierrez near a Motel 8 on Sunset Boulevard. Gutierrez said yes.

"He says he's a little sore, but I think he will feel it tomorrow," Gutierrez told ABC 7 in Los Angeles. "He doesn't care, he's like, 'I would do it again.'"

Juarez was going to propose in the stands before deciding to do it on the field, aided by liquid courage and wanting the world to see how much he loved the mother of his son.

"We were so close to the field he just thought it was so easy to just jump off and do it," Gutierrez said.

The couple ended the night engaged and with the Dodgers 1-0 on the season after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 to kick off the 2023 campaign.

LA dropped its first game of the year Friday night, giving up an eighth-inning, two-run home run to Kyle Lewis as the Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers, 2-1.

Juarez has been banned from all Dodgers games for at least one year, according to the report.