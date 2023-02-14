The Democratic National Committee blasted former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley's official entrance into the 2024 presidential race, highlighting her close ties with former President Trump who is also vying for the nomination.

"Haley’s entrance officially kicks off a messy 2024 primary race for the MAGA base that has long been brewing. Everyone get your popcorn," said DNC chair Jaime Harrison in a statement.

Haley was the second candidate to enter into the presidential primary, officially taking on Trump Tuesday for the Republican nomination as tension within the GOP grows.

NIKKI HALEY ANNOUNCES PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN: ‘IT’S TIME FOR A NEW GENERATION OF LEADERSHIP'

"Nikki Haley served in Donald Trump’s administration, has embraced the most extreme elements of the MAGA agenda and couldn’t even identify a single policy difference between herself and Trump," Harrison continued in his fiery statement.

TRUMP RAMPS ATTACKS ON ‘OVERLY AMBITIOUS’ HALEY AND OTHER POTENTIAL GOP RIVALS

Harrison also went after Haley for legislative decisions while serving as governor of South Carolina.

"Her governorship in South Carolina included signing an extreme abortion ban into law with no exceptions for rape or incest, endorsing a plan to end Medicare as we know it, pushing for tax cuts that benefit the ultra wealthy and corporations, and refusing to expand Medicaid to provide affordable health care access for hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians."

Haley had previously stated that she would not be running for president if Trump were in the race, but said "it's time for a new generation of leadership" as she announced her candidacy on Valentine's Day.

Trump began throwing insults at the former ambassador weeks ago, amid rumors that the former ambassador under his administration would be entering into the 2024 race.

"Nikki suffers from something that's a very tough thing to suffer from: She's overly ambitious," Trump recently said on "The Hugh Hewitt Show."