Two new special prosecutors were appointed to Alec Baldwin's fatal "Rust" movie shooting case Wednesday.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis will serve as "special prosecutors."

"Morrissey's and Lewis' extensive experience and trial expertise will allow the state to pursue justice for Halyna Hutchins and ensure that in New Mexico everyone is held accountable under the law," Heather Brewer, spokesperson, First New Mexico Judicial District Attorney, said in a statement.

Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor previously assigned to the case, stepped down on March 14.

In addition, Carmack-Altwies will step aside from prosecuting the case to "focus on the broader public safety needs in New Mexico's First Judicial District."

"Carmack-Altwies will continue her record of prosecuting drunken drivers, collaborating with local law enforcement, increasing diversion efforts and securing convictions against the most dangerous and prolific offenders," Brewer said.

The district attorney added, "My responsibility to the people of the First Judicial District is greater than any one case, which is why I have chosen to appoint a special prosecutor in the 'Rust' case.

"Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis will unflinchingly pursue justice in the death of Halyna Hutchins on behalf of the people of First Judicial District."

Baldwin's legal team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "30 Rock" actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 31 in connection to the death of Halyna Hutchins. He pleaded not guilty last month.

Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set of the Western film, and director Joel Souza was wounded by a bullet when live ammunition was accidentally loaded into a weapon fired by Baldwin while rehearsing a scene in a church on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin has since denied he pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Hutchins. Assistant director David Halls was also charged, but pleaded guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

If Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are convicted, they each face up to 18 months in prison.