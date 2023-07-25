Disney Channel actress Raven-Symoné says she has more than just a name in common with her famous "That's So Raven" character, Raven Baxter.

From 2003 to 2007, Symoné portrayed Baxter, a teenage girl who has visions of the future - albeit not always clear ones. The actress, 37, said she experiences glances into her own future in a fun twist of irony.

"I believe in psychics as well, puns f---ing intended," she told listeners on her podcast with wife Miranda Maday, "The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda," as well as guest Keke Palmer.

"Humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room and read the room. People might not think that's psychic, but what that is, is reading energy. And energy is in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane," she expanded.

"I do have moments where - it's so bad you guys, listen, this happened before the show - but I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening - that has happened to me or is going to happen to me in another dimension and I feel it in my body. And I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird.'"

In "That's So Raven," Symoné's character Baxter would typically elicit a vision while in the middle of doing something - staring out into the distance.

Palmer, interested in Symoné's revelation, inquired more about the multiple dimensions that the actress says she has encountered.

"They'll be times when I’m walking and I’ll trip over nothing, but I'll feel in my body that I've been running," Symoné shared.

To this day, Symone says she allows her "spirits guides" to help her.

"Humans, in order to keep us wrangled appropriately, they try to take away our psychic ability," Symoné added. "I think it's actually who we are as human beings," she said.

Symoné began reprising her role as Baxter in the Disney spin-off "Raven's Home," in 2017. Episodes are still airing.