Former Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson is being ridiculed online after asking fans to pay a $5 fee to be entered into a raffle for an Apple MacBook computer.

Jackson, 21, explained the giveaway and consequently defended herself on TikTok live.

"It is not that serious, for a damn $5. It is called a raffle, I don't know if you guys have been to school before but I know I've been to school and we used to have raffles all the time," she said, pointedly.

Seemingly responding to a comment about the fees, Jackson continued, "The money goes toward the prize, and like I said, if there's anything left over I'm doing a second giveaway soon. So that's what it's going toward."

RAPPER BHAD BHABIE FIRES BACK AT DISNEY STAR SKAI JACKSON AFTER COURT GRANTS RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST HER

Jackson then went on the defense, acknowledging that despite asking for money for the giveaway, she was not seeking nor did she need monetary compensation.

"I do not need money. Me personally, I do not need money. And I'm not saying this like, in a bragging way or anything like that, or in a mean way. I'm just letting you guys know I do not personally need money. Like I am very fine in my life," she assured her followers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fans voiced their concerns on social media, with some asking why the actress didn't pay for the computer outright.

"So basically all of Skai’s fans pooled their money together to buy 1 fan a Mac? A celebrity is supposed to buy it & the money given goes to a charity," one user wrote.

"Skai Jackson is on TikTok live telling children to send her $5 to her cashapp for a chance to win a MacBook. She claims she doesn’t need the money, so then why is she charging for entry? This not weird to y'all," another person questioned.

"Skai Jackson be the main ones telling ppl ‘I’m booked & busy’ but is begging ppl to do $5 raffles to win a ‘MacBook’? guess that Disney check finally ran out," another joked.

Jackson's big break came in 2011 when she was cast in the Disney Channel show "Jessie." She reprised her role in Disney's spinoff, "Bunk'd," for three seasons.

Since then, Jackson has done several voice-acting projects and starred in the film "Sheroes" in 2023. She also appeared on "Dancing with the Stars."

A representative for Jackson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, or elaboration on what the giveaway would be for additional funds accrued.