ABC News, a company owned by Disney, published a sympathetic profile about parents in Texas who claim their child came out as transgendered at age 3.

"When she was 3, one day, she told me, ‘I'm a girl person,’ a parent told ABC News in a story published Sunday.

It was National Daughters Day "and she said, ‘Can I be your daughter?’ – which made me cry," the mother, who went by "Susan" for the story, told ABC News.

AP SHOCKS BY REPORTING TRANS KIDS ARE ‘PROTECTED FROM PARENTS’ WITH NEW GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE LAW

The child is now 7 years old and was referred to as Elsa, a character from the Disney movie "Frozen," in the piece. Her parents "asked that she be referred to by a pseudonym for safety reasons" and indicated that they might one day require "gender-affirming care" for their child.

"Elsa's parents describe her as wise beyond her years," the article continued. "She had expressed that she was a girl from an early age and guided her parents through her gender journey – asking to wear dresses, change her name, and to be referred to as a ‘daughter’ by her parents."

The article presented a number of "transgender children" and teenagers who are "packing up and moving out of their home states" to escape conservative bans on transgender surgeries for minors and other legislation.

BIDEN, WHITE HOUSE REPORTER FLAMED OVER 'SCRIPTED' CHILD GENDER SURGERY QUESTION: 'NORTH KOREAN PUPPETRY'

ABC News reported on another family who say they are moving from Texas to Colorado to protect their "gender nonconforming teenager."

"That did not feel like normal teenage stress, in Texas," said Jamie in an interview with ABC News. "Knowing that your governor and the top officials in your state literally don't want you to exist – That's a different kind of stress. It felt very genocidal there."

The story included few dissenting opinions against parents who seek medical treatment and even genital surgeries for their children.

PARENTS DEFEND CHILD TRANSITIONS ON PBS: TRANSGENDER 'BEFORE SHE COULD EVEN SPEAK'

Referring to conservative lawmakers, the mother said that her child, Elsa, told her to "just let them hurt me," instead of moving to a different state.

One opposing voice included in the story, Texas State Sen. Bob Hall, a Republican, said that protecting children is the right thing to do, according to the Texas Tribune.

"We protect children against lots of things. We don’t let them smoke. We don’t let them drink. We don’t let them buy lottery cards… And so we are doing the right thing," Hall said.

Disney, which owns ABC News, has notably sparred with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and parents groups over its support of LGBTQ narratives in its television programs.

Walt Disney World will host the world's "largest LGBTQ+" conference in September and again in 2024, a decision which was made in 2019, amid criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has taken aim at the company in recent months.

For his part, DeSantis has fired back at Disney, dismissing a lawsuit against him filed by the Walt Disney Company and saying that he would continue to try to rein in Disney's power in Florida by taking back control over the land used by the Disney World resort. "Sometimes you just need an executive to come in and tell them to pound sand," DeSantis said in an interview with The American Conservative.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ABC News for additional comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.